Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS formalize merger

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS — two of the Southeast’s leading organizations dedicated to sustainable transportation advocacy — announced in a press release that they have formally merged as of June 17. This merger comes after the two groups first entered into talks in February of this year.

By joining forces, the two organizations will gain efficiencies that will bolster advocacy to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll, the press release says.

Over the years, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS have partnered often to achieve milestones that make the city a safer, more convenient place for people to walk, use wheelchairs, bike, scoot, skate, and ride transit throughout Atlanta, the press release says.

In 2019, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition expanded its mission beyond bikes to include all forms of sustainable transportation, further aligning the two organization’s advocacy efforts. In 2020, PEDS served as a partner to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s successful Vision Zero campaign, which propelled the City of Atlanta’s Vision Zero legislation adoption — the resolution that reduced the default speed on Atlanta’s local streets to 25 mph with the goal of zero roadway fatalities.

Additionally, for twenty-five years, PEDS led the way to prioritize pedestrians by advocating for safe sidewalks, including a campaign that urged the city to take financial responsibility for sidewalk maintenance. PEDS has also focused on sidewalk closures in construction zones, which influenced the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition to advocate for solutions that keep multimodal lanes open for people to safely bike, scoot, and use wheelchairs in areas with ongoing construction, the press release says.

“In 2019, in collaboration with partners, members, and supporters, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition debuted a new strategic direction,” says Naoya Wada, board chair of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. “We expanded our goals to include streets safe for walking, biking, and transit that works for people. As a result, we adopted a new mission statement: to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll. As we enter our 30th year, we are enthusiastic about the potential to create a unified voice for sustainable transportation solutions.”

“2021 marks 25 years of PEDS serving as a strong and effective voice for pedestrians and walkable communities in Atlanta and throughout Georgia,” says Carolyn H. Rader, board chair of PEDS. “We are committed to continuing our mission of making streets and communities in Georgia safe, inviting, and accessible to all pedestrians through this merger. We are excited about this opportunity to strengthen and grow our mission to ensure that walking and wheeling is equitable and safe for everyone.”

In the next year, the merged organization will unveil a new name in alignment with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s new strategic direction.

“The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS thank our supporters who have worked to pave the way for all of us to walk, bike, and roll in Atlanta throughout the years,” says Rebecca Serna, executive director of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. “The newly united organization remains committed to championing an Atlanta where everyone moves safely, easily, and sustainably throughout the city.”

For more information on the merger, please visit the FAQs page: AtlantaBike.org/peds-merger.

