Atlanta City Council funds DeKalb Ave. improvements, will remove reversible lane

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved spending $5.4 million to improve a 3.6-mile stretch of Decatur Street and DeKalb Avenue.

Roadwork starts on Jackson Street and ends at Ridgecrest Road. The road work will include removing the reversible lane used on that road.

“The improvements coming to Dekalb Avenue are important to our Administration’s plan for safer streets,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release. “Making the road inclusive for drivers, bike riders and pedestrians will give all residents more secure ways to get around and ultimately make our City safer.”

Other improvements include:

– The addition of a dedicated left turn lane

– Bike lanes along certain sections of the road

– Road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs

“The Atlanta Department of Transportation will oversee the construction,” the press release from the city said. “The safety improvement project is expected to begin later this summer.”

As Atlanta INtown notes, these repairs have been under discussion for years.

“Decatur/DeKalb is notorious for its potholes and frequent accidents due to the reversible lane,” Atlanta INtown reports. “Residents who live in communities along the road as well as commuters have been begging the city for repairs and upgrades for years.”

