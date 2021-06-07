Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosting second annual Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice will host its second annual Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll celebration on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at several locations along North Avondale Road and College Avenue.

Juneteenth celebrates the date the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, were reached by Union Troops and told they were free, which was over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, according to an AARJ press release.

The outdoor event will feature live music from Dia Scott, drumming, dance classes by Dance Werk by Ayesha, and dance and musical performances by students from the DeKalb School of the Arts. These activities will be at My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. My Parents’ Basement will have food and beer for sale.

There will also be activities for kids with storytelling, coloring, toy drum making and education about Juneteenth. The Kiddie Korner will be located at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road. Food and other vendors will be in front of 1 Shot Wellness, 2711 E. College Avenue. Many local businesses are sponsoring this event, according to the press release.

“The leadership of the AARJ believes that hosting events that celebrate the achievements of African-Americans as they have fought to achieve equality and inclusion in America is vital to build community and celebrate diversity in Avondale Estates and DeKalb County, [Georgia],” AARJ member and event organizer Nisheena Clemons said.

After the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the Black Lives Matter movement developed incredible momentum and especially sparked the increased engagement of many white and non-indigenous people, Clemons said.

“We see this as our moment to bend the great arc of history even further toward justice, and we are not going to waste a second,” she said. “Truthfully, in the wake of all that’s happened in this country in the past year and a half, the question we ask ourselves is not why host another Juneteenth event, it’s how can we not host another Juneteenth event and many other events celebrating the various holidays and culture of Black, Indigenous, and people of color in the future.”

This year’s celebration will be more festive than last year, as the organization has added music, entertainment and vendors to celebrate liberation and diversity in the community.

“We welcome people from all backgrounds, and we are tireless in our pursuit of open minds,” Clemons said. “The city of Avondale Estates celebrates diversity and inclusion and we are in support of that by continuing to host events and protests, as well as advocate equity, diversity, and inclusion through education, activism, and accountability.”

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is a community led anti-racist movement fighting systemic racism through education, activism, community building and accountability. The AARJ was formed in Avondale Estates in June 2020, in the wake of the police killings of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor. More information about AARJ activities and membership can be found on the organization’s website.