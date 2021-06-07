Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosting second annual Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosting second annual Juneteenth Jubilee StrollKatey Elliott (l) waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a peaceful protest in Avondale Estates for Black Lives Matter and 21st Century Police Reform sponsored by Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice on August 8, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice will host its second annual Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll celebration on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at several locations along North Avondale Road and College Avenue.
Juneteenth celebrates the date the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, were reached by Union Troops and told they were free, which was over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, according to an AARJ press release.
The outdoor event will feature live music from Dia Scott, drumming, dance classes by Dance Werk by Ayesha, and dance and musical performances by students from the DeKalb School of the Arts. These activities will be at My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. My Parents’ Basement will have food and beer for sale.
There will also be activities for kids with storytelling, coloring, toy drum making and education about Juneteenth. The Kiddie Korner will be located at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road. Food and other vendors will be in front of 1 Shot Wellness, 2711 E. College Avenue. Many local businesses are sponsoring this event, according to the press release.
The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is a community led anti-racist movement fighting systemic racism through education, activism, community building and accountability. The AARJ was formed in Avondale Estates in June 2020, in the wake of the police killings of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor. More information about AARJ activities and membership can be found on the organization’s website.
