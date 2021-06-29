Avondale Estates cancels Fourth of July parade

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates residents were set to celebrate the Fourth of July with a community-led parade this year. However, the organizers have cancelled the parade, Mayor Jonathan Elmore said in a press release.

“For a variety of reasons, we concluded that we simply didn’t have enough time or participation to pull together a parade that would meet our expectations. Sadly, we are making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade,” Elmore said.

He thanked the volunteers who helped plan the parade and said everyone looks forward to next year when the city can have time to plan the festivities and put on the parade.

Fireworks will still launch from Lake Avondale in the evening on July 4 and there will be music and food. In another press release on June 11, the city asked firework spectators who mark their spot by the lake to not use tarps or sheets, as to not kill the grass. The also asked that spectators do not mark their spot before Sunday.