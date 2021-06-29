LOADING

Type to search

Avondale Estates cancels Fourth of July parade

Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates cancels Fourth of July parade

Zoe Seiler Jun 29, 2021
The Avondale Estates 4th of July Parade makes its way down Clarendon Ave. on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Phillips
Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates residents were set to celebrate the Fourth of July with a community-led parade this year. However, the organizers have cancelled the parade, Mayor Jonathan Elmore said in a press release.

“For a variety of reasons, we concluded that we simply didn’t have enough time or participation to pull together a parade that would meet our expectations. Sadly, we are making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade,” Elmore said.

He thanked the volunteers who helped plan the parade and said everyone looks forward to next year when the city can have time to plan the festivities and put on the parade.

Fireworks will still launch from Lake Avondale in the evening on July 4 and there will be music and food. In another press release on June 11, the city asked firework spectators who mark their spot by the lake to not use tarps or sheets, as to not kill the grass. The also asked that spectators do not mark their spot before Sunday.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus