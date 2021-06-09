LOADING

Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates City Commission to consider repealing COVID-19 restrictions

Zoe Seiler Jun 9, 2021
Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estate’s City Commission meets on Wednesday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. This will be the first in-person meeting the city has held in over a year.

A virtual option will not be available, City Manager Patrick Bryant said.

The agendas for the meetings can be found here.

During the regular meeting, the City Commission will vote on a resolution to repeal the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On March 16, 2020, the City Commission adopted several resolutions related to COVID-19 and all will be up for repeal. These resolutions included the prohibition of public, in-person meetings. All public meetings of city boards, commission and committees moved online during the pandemic.

The city also halted issuing event permits and suspended the municipal court.

Avondale Estates typically provides backdoor sanitation collection but that was also suspended during the pandemic as to limit contact between residents and city staff.

Another resolution passed stated that if a city employee was placed on quarantine by a physician, the employee would not experience an interruption in pay or exhaustion of sick leave. The same guidance applied to employees who were isolated at home.

Additionally, on March 20, 2020, the City Commission adopted a resolution stating the restaurants and other businesses that sold food or beverages had to close for in-person dining, consumption of alcohol or entertainment. Restaurants, however, could offer carry out or delivery services.

This resolution also implemented a prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people as well as the use of public facilities, including playground equipment, benches, pavilions and water fountains.

The final resolutions under consideration for repeal are an emergency shelter-in-place order and a mask mandate.

During the work session, the City Commission will discuss the zoning code adoption schedule and an amendment to the city’s classification and compensation study.

