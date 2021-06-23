Biz bits: Dynamo athletes are Tokyo bound; Atlanta Dairies adds tenants

Share









Decatur, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

– Dynamo Swim Club announced in a press release that four athletes have qualified for the 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Professional swimmers Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz will represent Team USA for the second time, having both previously qualified for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They are joined by Dynamo collegiate athlete and LSU Tiger, Brooks Curry; as well as Gia Pergolini, who has qualified to represent Team USA at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

This is the second Olympic berth for Gunnar Bentz. At the Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, he placed second in the 200m butterfly securing his spot for Tokyo. Bentz had previously made the US team in 2016 where he won a gold medal as part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. Most recently he was part of the International Swimming League as part of Team Iron.

Litherland is also participating in his second Olympics, having qualified and finished 5th in the 400m individual medley in 2016. He again qualified in the 400 IM placing second at last week’s trials. In 2019, Litherland was a silver medalist at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, competing in the same event. He also participated in the International Swimming League as part of the DC Trident. Brooks Curry placed 4th in the 100m freestyle at the trials last week, securing an automatic spot for the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. He recently completed his sophomore season at Louisiana State University, where he is both a SEC and NCAA finalist. In 2019, Curry was the SEC Champion in the 100y freestyle.

This is his first selection to Team USA.

Gia Pergolini will represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games in August. Pergolini, a rising senior at St. Francis High School in Milton, is classified S-13 and the current World Record holder in the 100m backstroke. She will compete in that event, as well as others that will be determined in the coming weeks. Pergolini won silver in the same event at the 2019 and 2017 World Para Swimming Championships.

These home-grown athletes continue a long tradition of excellence for Dynamo Swim Club. They join former Olympians, Carlton Bruner and Eric Wunderlich, as well as numerous other US National Team and Junior National Team members.

For more information on Dynamo Swim Club, please visit www.dynamoswimclub.com

– Missy Pitcher, President of CMIT Solutions of Atlanta Northeast, was recently featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

“CMIT Solutions of Atlanta Northeast, one of the region’s leading providers of information technology (IT) solutions, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Missy Pitcher to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021,” a press release says. “The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and clients, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.”

Pitcher has received the award twice.

“CMIT Solutions’ services help small and mid-sized companies keep their strategic IT goals in focus by ensuring their computer systems are running, their data is protected, their network is secure, and, most importantly, their employees are productive,” the press release says. “As a result, business owners benefit from increased efficiency, strategic information technology advice, and the ability to implement technology changes to improve their competitive posture.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

– Dr. Bert Chen, who practices at Georgia Urology’s Decatur location, was recently included on Georgia Trend magazine’s Top Doctors list.

“Dr. Bert Chen practices at Georgia Urology’s Conyers and Decatur offices,” the press release says. “In addition to general urology, Dr. Chen’s areas of expertise include laparoscopic and robotic surgery, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and urologic oncology. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Yale University. He earned his medical degree at Medical College of Georgia where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical school honor society. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of Michigan. Dr. Chen is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association.”

– Atlanta Dairies has added Dan Collier’s City Champion, Proper Wax and Paradiso Plant Shop to its retail lineup

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA: On the heels of announcing a September opening at The Eastern music venue and its first retail tenant, YOUNG BLOOD, Atlanta Dairies is thrilled to unveil three new retail tenants from Dan Collier. Set to open at the historic redevelopment mid-summer, City Champion, Proper Wax, and Paradiso Plant Shop are three new concepts from Dan Collier and team, most notably known for shops across Atlanta and beyond including The Merchant, Archer Paper Goods, Sweet Inman’s, Collier Candy Co., Daily Dose, Read Shop and more.



“We have a long-standing relationship with Dan Collier, and his shops have been key retail components to many of our development projects, including Krog Street Market, Vinings Jubilee, and Optimist Hall in Charlotte,” said David Cochran, President and CEO of Paces Properties. “We are thrilled to have Collier’s shops as part of the Atlanta Dairies retail lineup and even more thrilled to be home to three new concepts for the growing Collier brand.”



From its inception, Collier and his team found interest in the fast-growing Reynoldstown redevelopment. “When COVID hit, I encouraged my team to study trends to best predict what retail may look like post-pandemic, and with that came these new adventures which we cannot wait to execute,” said Collier, Principal at daniel*richards. “It’s always exciting to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We love the location, and the Reynoldstown area is untapped when it comes to retail.”



Discover more about each concept below.



CITY CHAMPION

Stats: 1,314 SF

City Champion brings back the nostalgia of the glory days while pairing contemporary style with old-school cool. Based out of Atlanta, City Champion is set to focus on regional apparel that represents the civic pride of the city and the state of Georgia. Most items carried will be custom-made by City Champion and manufactured in-house. Amid City Champion’s athletic-themed shop, guests will find unique apparel, gifts like postcards and pins, and vintage pieces that will make them feel victorious.



PROPER WAX

Stats: 516 SF

Proper Wax will be the go-to place for all candle lovers, new and old. The shop will carry well-known popular candle brands mixed with new-to-market candlemakers. Proper Wax’s doors will open with curated candles for even the most selective candle enthusiast. Fixtures throughout the space carry clean lines and will marry industrial metal shelving and brass lighting.



PARADISO PLANT SHOP

Stats: 1,339 SF

Paradiso Plant Shop will make any humble abode a living paradise. The shop will focus on houseplants, plant accessories, and plant supplies and will carry all things needed for new and experienced plant parents. Paradiso’s ceramic and planter selection will have an emphasis on small-batch and local artisans. Guests can expect the space to have a southwestern flair with deep greens, orange crush tile, and copper accents.



Recently tapped by Paces Properties, retail leasing team JLL is set to bring additional retail and entertainment offerings to the BeltLine-adjacent historic adaptive reuse project. For leasing opportunities, contact JLL’s Caroline Moore at cmoore@thewilbertgroup.com or 843-360-9851.

– A local dialysis nurse recently won a DAISY Award for providing extraordinary care

Here is the full press release:

Decatur, June 14, 2021 – Pauline Chacha, clinical coordinator and registered nurse for DaVita Kidney Care, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. DaVita leaders, fellow care team members and patients celebrated this extraordinary and compassionate nurse because she goes above and beyond the call of duty each day. Part of Chacha’s role involves educating patients on the importance of adhering to their medication. When one patient’s cognitive ability prevented him from being able to take his medications properly, Chacha stepped in and began sorting his medication by day and time and has done so each month for the last two years. For their commitment to respecting, encouraging and empathizing with each patient’s kidney care journey, DaVita’s DAISY award honorees received a personalized “Extraordinary Nurse” certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.” “By recognizing nurses who received DAISY awards, we are celebrating their profound compassion and motivation to positively impact the lives of our patients and help them be successful on their unique care journeys,” said Mandy Tilton, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, CNN, chief nursing officer for DaVita Kidney Care. The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.” To learn more about the DaVita nurses who received this honor, visit DaVita.com/Newsroom.

