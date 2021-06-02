Charis Books hosting virtual conversation with author Ashley C. Ford, Oprah Winfrey

Share









Decatur, GA — Oprah Winfrey is coming to Decatur, virtually, on Wednesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. to join author Ashley C. Ford in conversation about her book “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir.” The event is hosted by Charis Books and More.

Ford is a writer, host and educator who lives in Indianapolis, Ind. She is the former host of The Chronicles of Now podcast, co-host of the HBO companion podcast Lovecraft Country Radio as well as the interview series PROFILE by BuzzFeed News.

“Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” follows Ford through poverty, adolescence and a fraught relationship with her mother. Ford wishes she could turn to her father for hope and encouragement but there are a few problems. Her father is in prison and she doesn’t know how he ended up there, according to the Charis Books and More website.

In a search for unconditional love, Ford begins dating a boy her mother hates. When the relationship turns sour, he assaults her. Ford keeps this secret from her family and desperately searches for meaning in the chaos. Her life is turned upside down when her grandmother reveals the truth about why her father is incarcerated.

As Ford battles her body and environment, she starts a powerful journey to find the threads between who she is and what she was born into, and the complicated familial love that often binds them, according to the event details.

This is a ticketed event and the tickets include a hardback copy of the book. Books can be picked up from Charis Books and More in Decatur or they can be shipped.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Once tickets have been purchased, attendees will receive the Crowdcast password which will allow them to access the Crowdcast registration page.

