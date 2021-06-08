City of Decatur buildings open to the public by appointment only

Share









Decatur, GA — City of Decatur buildings are now open to the public, by appointment only, with added regulations for COVID-19 safety, according to an announcement from the city.

Visitors must schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance by contacting the department or specific person they will be visiting.

Guests must enter through the main entrance of each building and provide their name and contact information upon entering a city facility to be used if contact tracing needs to be done.

Guests entering any city facility will have their temperature checked before entering and anyone with a temperature about 100.4 degrees will be asked to reschedule their appointment.

Visitors must wear a face mask while in city buildings. Exceptions may be made for children under two years old and for visitors who have a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or where a mask interferes with breathing.

Elevators will be limited to one person at a time, unless the visitor is accompanied by a family or household member, according to the announcement.

“But essentially you’ll come in, we’ll log you in, we’ll take your temperature, make sure that you’re wearing a mask indoors and we’ll be glad to meet,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said at the June 7 City Commission meeting. “We are excited that we’re able to take this next step in our reopening plan.”

The city has a reopening plan that uses a series of metrics to guide the city’s decision making and based off of the COVID-related numbers the city is able to comfortably and safely reopen in this way. City officials are anticipating having buildings completely open and getting back to business as usual in August, Arnold said.

“This is a good first step though with the reopening, again, out of the interest to keep our employees safe and continuing to keep the public safe,” Arnold said.

