City of Decatur planning phased-in reopening

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is starting to reopen its facilities and resume municipal activities with a phased-in plan. The city is tracking COVID-related data and trends and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while moving forward with providing COVID-safe activities and opening facilities, according to a press release from the city.

The reopening plan will guide decisions to expand activities and facility access if the COVID-19 trends remain stable or improve.

Currently city playgrounds and tennis courts are open and basketball hoops have ben installed in the parks again. The pools opened on Memorial Day weekend and outdoor sports activities are ongoing with safety protocols, according to the press release.

Three COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place — wearing a mask, washing hands and remaining socially distant.

City of Decatur buildings recently opened to the public by appointment only and with added COVID-19 safety. Other planned summer openings include:

– Fireworks on the Fourth of July.

– The City Commission will return to in-person meetings on July 19 but the public will remain virtual.

– Active Living programming will resume on Aug. 1.

– The city will also begin to issue special events permits, bandstand rentals and park pavilion rentals beginning Aug. 1.

