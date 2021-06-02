Decatur, Avondale Estates adopt tentative millage rates

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its May 17 meeting, adopted a tentative millage rate of 13.92 mills for fiscal year 2021-2022. The funds collected from the millage rate are used for general operations, capital improvements, downtown development authority operations and debt service. This is the same rate that’s in place for the current fiscal year.

The Decatur City Commission will hold public hearings on the millage rate on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. and Monday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. The final millage rate will be set by the City Commission on Monday, June 21, according to a press release from the city. All meetings will be held virtually. Access information for the meetings can be found on the city’s website.

Avondale Estates has also adopted a tentative millage rate of 9.8 mills, which is an increase of 0.202 mills. The tentative rate would require an increase in property taxes by 2.1%, according to a press release from Avondale Estates.

Avondale will hold public hearings on the millage rate on three consecutive Wednesdays. Meetings will be held on June 16 at noon, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. and June 30 at 6 p.m. All Avondale meetings will be held in person at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

Over the last three years, the Avondale’s general fund costs have increased by an average of 2.18%, so a similar increase in the revenue collected from property taxes is likely necessary to maintain the same level of city services, according to the press release.

