DeKalb County, GA — The city of Decatur and Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights were set to host the city’s first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, but the event has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice has also cancelled their Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll that was also to be held today.

Both groups plan to reschedule their events and details are to come regarding the celebrations.

The city of Clarkston has cancelled its Juneteenth celebration and has rescheduled the event for Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milam Park, Councilmember Debra Johnson said.

Stone Mountain is still hosting its Juneteenth festival, rain or shine, according to the city.

The Stone Mountain City Council issued a proclamation last year making Juneteenth a holiday and this year they are celebrating with a large block party downtown on Main Street. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. today and will include fireworks, live music, dancers, drummers, vendors and a tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

City Councilmember Jasmine Little has been a force behind the event.

“I just think that it’s important that people celebrate freedom,” she said. “I would love to see our city do a lot of festivals. But this one just seemed like it came at the perfect time. And it’s just right.”

The celebration that marks the end of slavery also happens to be taking place in the city known for having the world’s largest Confederate monument. Little doesn’t know if hosting a Juneteenth event will change people’s perceptions about the city.

“I think that any time you try to change a perception, it takes time,” she said. “I don’t know if it will change anything, but I just know that we’re just going to have fun.”

Writer Patrick Saunders contributed to this article.

