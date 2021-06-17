LOADING

Decatur Fire Department responds to medical call at Venetian Pools

Decatur

Zoe Seiler Jun 17, 2021
Decatur, GA — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a medical call with a report of injuries at Venetian Pools on Thursday, June 17.

A person who was at the pool around the time Decatur Fire responded to the call told Decaturish they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion, but the fire department said there was no explosion.

“Our report shows a medical call with injuries, no explosion,” Fire Chief Toni Washington said. “Decatur Fire Rescue Department responded to a medical call  from the 911 dispatcher at approximately 4:09 pm. The notes stated that the injury resulted from a hot water heater. Upon arrival, there was no fire or any indication of an explosion. Fire’s primary focus was patient care to one individual.”

