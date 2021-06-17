Decatur Fire Department responds to medical call at Venetian Pools

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a medical call with a report of injuries at Venetian Pools on Thursday, June 17.

A person who was at the pool around the time Decatur Fire responded to the call told Decaturish they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion, but the fire department said there was no explosion.

“Our report shows a medical call with injuries, no explosion,” Fire Chief Toni Washington said. “Decatur Fire Rescue Department responded to a medical call from the 911 dispatcher at approximately 4:09 pm. The notes stated that the injury resulted from a hot water heater. Upon arrival, there was no fire or any indication of an explosion. Fire’s primary focus was patient care to one individual.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.