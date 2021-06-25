LOADING

Decatur hosting strategic plan pop-up events this weekend

Zoe Seiler Jun 25, 2021
Decatur City Hall.
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting a pop-up events on the strategic plan on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. at Harmony Park in Oakhurst and from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Decatur Square.

The strategic plan is the document the city will use as the basis for how Decatur sees and responds to challenges and opportunities. The document serves as the city’s guide for planning its priorities, policies and projects. It is updated every 10 years. During this process, the city is also updating its comprehensive plan and livable centers initiative, according to the city’s strategic plan website.

After more than 18 months of community conversation about the strategic plan, an initial draft is now available. The community is encouraged to provide thoughts on the emerging plan, according to an announcement from the city.

To review the plan and comment online, click here. The draft will remain open until July 23.

