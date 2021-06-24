Decatur Police announce arrest of man accused of robbery, sexual assault

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on June 24 announced the arrest of a man accused of committing a robbery and sexual assault on March 7.

That man was accused of committing a robbery in Brookhaven on that same day.

“The suspect in the armed robbery and attempted sexual assault that occurred in the 200 block of East Trinity Place on March 7, 2021 has been identified and is currently in custody in another state on charges from another jurisdiction,” the Police Department announced. “Charges for the incident in Decatur are pending.”

Police at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 7, responded to a parking garage within the 200 block of East Trinity Place.

“The victim, a female who had just arrived at the location, was approached by a male who requested she help him gain entry into the apartment building,” the police report says. “The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim but she fought and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.