Decatur Police announce arrest of man accused of robbery, sexual assault

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Decatur Police announce arrest of man accused of robbery, sexual assault

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 24, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on June 24 announced the arrest of a man accused of committing a robbery and sexual assault on March 7.

That man was accused of committing a robbery in Brookhaven on that same day.

“The suspect in the armed robbery and attempted sexual assault that occurred in the 200 block of East Trinity Place on March 7, 2021 has been identified and is currently in custody in another state on charges from another jurisdiction,” the Police Department announced. “Charges for the incident in Decatur are pending.”

Police at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 7, responded to a parking garage within the 200 block of East Trinity Place.

“The victim, a female who had just arrived at the location, was approached by a male who requested she help him gain entry into the apartment building,” the police report says. “The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim but she fought and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight.”

