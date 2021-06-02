Decatur Police arrest Stone Mountain man accused of exposing himself at local park

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Friday arrested a Stone Mountain man accused of exposing himself at Glenlake Park.

Police responded to the call at 4:50 p.m. on May 28.

“Officers located a male in the park who was exposing his genitals,” Sgt. John Bender said. “Officers attempted to place the male under arrest for public indecency, but he resisted. The male punched an officer during the struggle while attempting to evade arrest. An officer utilized their TASER in order to gain compliance from the male. The male then grabbed the TASER in an attempt to disarm the officer. After this attempt, the male was finally placed into handcuffs.”

When he was being placed into the patrol vehicle, he allegedly kicked and damaged a door of the vehicle.

“During the event, the male made verbal threats towards the officers,” Bender said. “Property belonging to the male at the scene contained methamphetamine and paraphernalia of illicit drug use.”

The man, identified as a 29-year-old Stone Mountain resident, was charged with attempted removal of a weapon from a peace officer, simple battery, damaging government property, obstruction of an officer, public indecency, making terroristic threats and possession of methamphetamine.

