Decatur Police respond to crash at the Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue intersection

Decatur, GA — On Tuesday, June 1, Decatur Police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue at about 11:15 a.m.

During the investigation, police found that a white Nissan truck was traveling northbound on Commerce Drive and a red Honda van was traveling eastbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue. The truck failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck the Honda, Decatur Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. John Bender said.

“A passenger of the Honda was treated for a complaint of injury at the scene but refused transport to a medical facility. The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device,” Bender said.

Witnesses told Decaturish that several street signs were hit and damaged as well as a concrete block retaining wall of townhouses at the intersection.