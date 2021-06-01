LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Police respond to crash at the Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue intersection

Crime and public safety Decatur Trending

Decatur Police respond to crash at the Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue intersection

Zoe Seiler Jun 1, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — On Tuesday, June 1, Decatur Police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue at about 11:15 a.m.

During the investigation, police found that a white Nissan truck was traveling northbound on Commerce Drive and a red Honda van was traveling eastbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue. The truck failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck the Honda, Decatur Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. John Bender said.

“A passenger of the Honda was treated for a complaint of injury at the scene but refused transport to a medical facility. The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device,” Bender said.

Witnesses told Decaturish that several street signs were hit and damaged as well as a concrete block retaining wall of townhouses at the intersection.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus