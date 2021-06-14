Decatur Police respond to noise complaint at McKoy Park

Share









Decatur, GA — On Wednesday, June 9, at about 7:40 p.m. Decatur Police responded to a noise complaint at McKoy Park. Police arrived at the park after a resident had been advised by a member of the Decatur Active Living staff to turn down his music.

He wrote on Facebook that he was playing music that wasn’t vulgar and was within the city’s noise ordinance. According to the Facebook post, a nearby neighbor of the park emailed the Decatur Active Living staff causing them to respond. The post generated numerous comments, including allegations the call was racially motivated.

Officers met the man at the park and left without further incident or action as he was already packing up his belongings and leaving the area, Sgt. John Bender said.

In the Facebook post, the man lamented that the person who made the call didn’t talk to him first.

“I wish the person that had an issue would come forward…so that we could have a conversation,” he wrote. “I’m well within the boundaries of the city noise ordinance.”

