Decatur School Board returning to in-person meetings in July

Decatur, GA — The Decatur School Board will return to in-person meetings on July 13 for the first time since March 10, 2020.

Seating at the meetings is first-come-first-serve and if attending in-person the board strongly encouraged attendees to wear a mask.

“As far as for board meetings, we will be returning in-person and with an audience in the fall so you will be able to start attending our board meetings,” School Board Chair Tasha White said at the June 8 board meeting. “Instead of Zoom you can just come on in and fill the room. But we still have it available by Zoom, so you can continue to attend that way.”

White and the other board members are also excited to welcome students back in person in the fall.

“I’m looking forward to next year,” White said. “I, too, am looking forward to all of our students returning to school full time, five days a week if that’s what you choose for your child and just getting back to some sort of normalcy. It’ll still be different because you can’t come through a pandemic and not have some differences.”

