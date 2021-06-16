LOADING

Type to search

Decatur School Board returning to in-person meetings in July

Decatur Trending

Decatur School Board returning to in-person meetings in July

Zoe Seiler Jun 15, 2021
City Schools of Decatur Administrative Offices. Photo by Dena Mellick
Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur School Board will return to in-person meetings on July 13 for the first time since March 10, 2020.

Seating at the meetings is first-come-first-serve and if attending in-person the board strongly encouraged attendees to wear a mask.

“As far as for board meetings, we will be returning in-person and with an audience in the fall so you will be able to start attending our board meetings,” School Board Chair Tasha White said at the June 8 board meeting. “Instead of Zoom you can just come on in and fill the room. But we still have it available by Zoom, so you can continue to attend that way.”

White and the other board members are also excited to welcome students back in person in the fall.

“I’m looking forward to next year,” White said. “I, too, am looking forward to all of our students returning to school full time, five days a week if that’s what you choose for your child and just getting back to some sort of normalcy. It’ll still be different because you can’t come through a pandemic and not have some differences.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus