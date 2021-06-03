Decatur Schools, community organizations react to recent State School Board decision

Share









Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur, the CSD Black Parents Alliance and the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights are criticizing the resolution the State Board of Education passed on Thursday, June 3, that supports a ban on teaching students about racism.

The resolution seems to target “critical race theory,” and it is in response to a letter signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The resolution states that the State Board of Education “affirms that we will not support, or impart, any K-12 public education resources or standards which (i) indoctrinate students in social, or political, ideology or theory, or (ii) promote one race or sex about another.”

It also states that the Board of Education believes that no state education agency, school district, or school shall teach, instruct or train employees to adopt or believe several concepts, including “(a) one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; (b) an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; (c) an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race; (d) members of one race cannot or should not attempt to treat others without respect to race…”

To read the full resolution, click here.

The City Schools of Decatur remains committed to addressing the origins and presence of race and racism, and to exercising local control of curriculum and professional learning to meet those ends, the district leadership said in a statement.