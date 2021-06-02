LOADING

Type to search

Decatur’s Keller Williams office helps build ‘edible library’ in Clarkston

Business Decatur

Decatur’s Keller Williams office helps build ‘edible library’ in Clarkston

Decaturish.com Jun 2, 2021
At least 85 Keller Williams volunteers helped Roots Down finish an ‘edible library’ in Clarkston. Photo courtesy Keller Williams Realty.
Share

By Patrick Saunders, contributor 

Decatur, GA — The Decatur-based Keller Williams office got involved in the Clarkston “edible library” project as part of its annual national day of service. At least 85 KW volunteers put in over 500 hours of service to help Roots Down finish the project on May 13.

Food justice group Roots Down teamed up with Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta to create a public green space and vegetable garden at the Clarkston Library last month.

Roots Down works with local government agencies to build productive urban landscapes throughout DeKalb County. They broke ground on the “edible library” project in April.

The KW office was eager to support the people of Clarkston, according to team leader Sean Dammann.

“Many of the residents are refugees who are accustomed to living off the land and many are on a very fixed budget,” he told The Tucker Observer. “This project supplies fresh food for anyone in the community to enjoy.”

To read the full story on the Tucker Observer, click here.

The Tucker Observer is a new community news website owned by Decaturish.comWe provide locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

For more Tucker news, follow us on Facebook by clicking here. Follow us on Twitter by clicking here

Want the latest news from the Tucker Observer delivered to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter. 

To become a paying supporter of Tucker Observer, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus