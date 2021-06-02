Decatur’s Keller Williams office helps build ‘edible library’ in Clarkston

Share









By Patrick Saunders, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur-based Keller Williams office got involved in the Clarkston “edible library” project as part of its annual national day of service. At least 85 KW volunteers put in over 500 hours of service to help Roots Down finish the project on May 13.

Food justice group Roots Down teamed up with Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta to create a public green space and vegetable garden at the Clarkston Library last month.

Roots Down works with local government agencies to build productive urban landscapes throughout DeKalb County. They broke ground on the “edible library” project in April.

The KW office was eager to support the people of Clarkston, according to team leader Sean Dammann.

“Many of the residents are refugees who are accustomed to living off the land and many are on a very fixed budget,” he told The Tucker Observer. “This project supplies fresh food for anyone in the community to enjoy.”

