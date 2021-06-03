DeKalb County Board of Health adjusting hours for COVID-19 vaccination sites, call center

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health will adjust its hours of operation at the Doraville and Stonecrest COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning on Saturday, June 5.

On Saturday, the vaccination site at the Doraville MARTA station will be closed due to the COVID-19 vaccination and food distribution event that will be held at four locations throughout the county, according to a press release from the Board of Health. For more information about that event, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 call center will also adjust its hours beginning on Saturday. The call center will now be closed on Saturdays but will maintain its normal hours during the week, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m until 5 p.m.

On Monday, June 7, the Stonecrest vaccination site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed on Saturday, according to the press release.

Individuals seeking vaccination at either the Doraville or Stonecrest site can still register and schedule an appointment through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution system, through the Board of Health’s website or by visiting dphvaccineGA.com. This website is available in English and Spanish.

For individuals without computer access, DPH provides a vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

