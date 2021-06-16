LOADING

DeKalb County GOP to host Juneteenth event

Metro ATL Trending

Zoe Seiler Jun 15, 2021
Photo is from the event details of the event.
Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb County Republican Party is hosting a Juneteenth breakfast on Saturday, June 19, at 9 a.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 4788 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The featured speaker for the event is Vivian Childs, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for the state’s second Congressional district. The event will also feature a book signing of Childs’ new book “In His Hand.”

Additionally, DeKalb Young Republicans Chairman Donte Thompson will lead the opening prayer and U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the breakfast.

Tickets are $12 for DeKalb GOP members and $15 for non-members and guests. For more information about tickets, click here.

The DeKalb GOP encourages guests to continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures at the event.

