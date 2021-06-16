DeKalb County GOP to host Juneteenth event

Additionally, DeKalb Young Republicans Chairman Donte Thompson will lead the opening prayer and U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the breakfast.

Tickets are $12 for DeKalb GOP members and $15 for non-members and guests. For more information about tickets, click here.

The DeKalb GOP encourages guests to continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures at the event.

