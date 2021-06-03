DeKalb County Human Services hosted dementia advocacy and education event

Share









Stonecrest, GA — The DeKalb County Human Services Department hosted a drive-thru advocacy and education event on Wednesday, May 26, at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest. The department hosted the event to provide resources and education to enhance community understanding and support for people living with dementia, making DeKalb County the first dementia-friendly county in the state.

The event was held in partnership with the Dementia Spotlight Foundation and Dementia Friends Georgia. The drive-thru event featured music, educational resources, giveaways and vendor setups with various organizations that shared more information about the dementia friendly county initiative. The event was free and members of the public were encouraged to attend, according to a press release.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 130,000 Georgians of all ages are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and that number is expected to increase as the population continues to age, the press release said.

