DeKalb County Schools announces return to in-person learning, masks optional for vaccinated

DeKalb County Schools announces return to in-person learning, masks optional for vaccinated

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 28, 2021
DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mtn. Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced its plans for the upcoming school year, saying all students will be in-person unless they opt out and saying mask wearing is optional for vaccinated individuals.

“All students will be scheduled for in-person instruction beginning August 2, 2021,” the district announced. “The District will offer family virtual learning options, which means the student will not participate in in-person instruction. The virtual learning options allow students to learn from virtual teachers through FLEX Academy , Georgia Virtual School , or designated virtual teachers throughout the school district.”

Families choosing to go virtual are making a semester-long commitment, the school district says. For information on completing the process to be virtual next year, click here.

The district also outlined its mask-wearing guidance.

“Fully vaccinated individuals can choose whether to wear a mask,” the school district says.

However, all students are required to wear masks while riding school buses.

Here is the district’s latest guidance on mask-wearing for the upcoming school year:

