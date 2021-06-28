DeKalb County Schools announces return to in-person learning, masks optional for vaccinated

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced its plans for the upcoming school year, saying all students will be in-person unless they opt out and saying mask wearing is optional for vaccinated individuals.

“All students will be scheduled for in-person instruction beginning August 2, 2021,” the district announced. “The District will offer family virtual learning options, which means the student will not participate in in-person instruction. The virtual learning options allow students to learn from virtual teachers through FLEX Academy , Georgia Virtual School , or designated virtual teachers throughout the school district.”

Families choosing to go virtual are making a semester-long commitment, the school district says. For information on completing the process to be virtual next year, click here.

The district also outlined its mask-wearing guidance.

“Fully vaccinated individuals can choose whether to wear a mask,” the school district says.

However, all students are required to wear masks while riding school buses.

Here is the district’s latest guidance on mask-wearing for the upcoming school year:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.