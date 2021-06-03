Share









Decatur, GA — The Downtown Decatur Development Authority is partnering with businesses to host Job Fair on the Square on Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity to connect prospective employees with local businesses in downtown Decatur, especially those in the hospitality industry.

At least 13 businesses will be accepting applications and conducting interviews at the event, including restaurants, retailers and hotels, according to a press release from the DDA.

Participating businesses include:

– Boutique Karma

– Chick-fil-A

– Decatur Police Department

– Fleet Feet



– Hilton / Hampton Inn Suites– Hattie Marie’s– Iberian Pig– Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams– Kelly’s Market– Leon’s/Brickstore– Little Shop of Stories– O’Sullivan’s– The Marley House

“We are thrilled to be opening up and seeing the heart of our city – the hospitality industry – roar back into action, but the pandemic has left many of our businesses short-staffed and unable to meet the exploding demand,” Decatur DDA Chair Conor McNally said in the press release. “Given our focus on economic development, we viewed this as an opportunity to help connect people ready to get back to work with local businesses that are working tirelessly to satisfy customers and return to pre-pandemic operations.”

The first hour of the event will be dedicated to accepting applications and interviewing students from the Decatur High School Career Academy. Additionally, the Decatur Police Department will be on hand to perform background checks on completed applications for those needing alcohol server licenses.

“One of the greatest challenges to getting back to work is finding the right opportunities, so we are grateful for the collaboration with DHS and the DPD to make this an event job seekers won’t want to miss,” McNally said.

