Driver cited after hitting child in crosswalk on Scott Boulevard

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police cited a driver on Tuesday evening, June 1, after the driver struck a child in a crosswalk on Scott Boulevard.

Police responded to the scene at 5:39 p.m. Sgt. John Bender said “a juvenile female and her father were utilizing a crosswalk within the 100 block of Scott Boulevard. As they were crossing the street, a blue Mercury driven by an adult female failed to yield for them, striking the juvenile.” That location is near the road’s intersection with Nelson Ferry Road.

The child received cuts but was “conscious and alert” as she was sent to a local hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for no insurance and failure to yield to a pedestrian,” Bender said.