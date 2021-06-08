Explore Atlanta culture in new online project by Google Arts & Culture

Share









Atlanta, GA – Google announced in a press release its partnership with 30 world-class Atlanta institutions to bring the city’s culture –past and present –online on its Google Arts & Culture platform and app at g.co/exploreatlanta.

For the first time, everyone everywhere can engage with these organizations—including the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University —across the city in one digital location and discover its unique culture. As travel and tourism opens, Google Arts & Culture hopes Atlantans will be reminded just how much their city has to offer, and that visitors will be encouraged to discover the city for themselves.

Atlanta is the first city in the American deep south and fourth in the U.S. to be featured in Google Arts & Culture’s global initiative to capture and share the unique culture of cities. Along with Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Charlotte, Atlanta joins European cultural hubs on the platform including Milan and Naples, Italy, Lyon, France, and Hamburg, Germany.

Bonnie Speed, Director of the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University said, “We are thrilled to be a part of Atlanta’s Google Arts & Culture launch. This new platform will allow more Atlantans to learn about the Carlos Museum as well as other important arts and cultural institutions from around this city. I am particularly excited to get our collections in front of new audiences and hopeful this will encourage more Atlantans to visit and support places like the Carlos Museum that contribute to Atlanta’s rich cultural identity.”

“We are thrilled to showcase Atlanta’s rich culture and historic art scene for everyone to explore and enjoy online at Google Arts & Culture,” said Hetal Joshi Gordon, Director, Global Client Lead and Site Lead for Google’s Atlanta Office. “From the city’s historic museums to global cuisine and innovative spirit, Atlanta is unique and joyful. We want to give a special thanks to our 30 local partners, without their support the world would not be able to experience this vibrant and charming city.”

The new Atlanta page brings more than 130+ stories, 4,800+ artworks and artifacts, and 30 partners spotlighting the city’s murals and neighborhoods, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, rap music and classical orchestra, local figures who made national history, fine arts, food, and more. Now, anyone, anywhere can experience Atlanta by downloading Google Arts & Culture’s Android or iOS app or by visiting Google Arts & Culture.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.