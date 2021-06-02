Four festivals to be held on one weekend this fall in Decatur

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Festivals are coming back to Decatur in the fall for Festival Weekend 2021. From Oct. 1-3, four festivals will take place in the city for one weekend of arts, culture and fun, according to the AJC Decatur Book Festival’s newsletter.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2. The festival is presented by Lenz. Amplify will present national, regional and local music acts at a free outdoor concert on Friday night and an all-day, ticketed festival on Saturday. Performers will be announced later this month, Atlanta Intown reported.

The Decatur Book Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, and the festival is making a permanent move to the first weekend of October, according to the DBF Facebook page. The book festival is presented by Emory University and will be a limited, one-day event with five author events. The program will honor the festival’s commitment to showcasing a variety of voices, connecting readers and writers and encouraging empathy through reading and creative expression. More information about the festival will be available soon.

Decatur Craft Beer Festival is returning on Saturday, Oct. 2 although the festival website says announcements will be made about the event in the coming months.

The Decatur Arts Festival is coming to the city on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. The arts festival will feature more than 100 new and returning artists from across the country and the local area. The creators will showcase their work within a dozen disciplines, according to Atlanta Intown. More information has yet to be posted on the festival website.

The festival organizers are working with the city of Decatur to provide a safe environment for attendees. Specific COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be announced in the coming months, Atlanta Intown reported.

Decaturish was previously told that the Decatur Book Festival would hold some virtual events this year and that there would not be a Decatur Arts Festival this year. The Decatur Book Festival also previously announced that on Oct. 2 it would host “a focused selection of authors in partnership with the First Baptist Church of Decatur.” That announcement did not include information about the other festivals, however.

