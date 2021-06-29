LOADING

Type to search

Lawsuit accuses City Schools of Decatur of withholding records about diversity initiatives

Decatur

Lawsuit accuses City Schools of Decatur of withholding records about diversity initiatives

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 29, 2021
Image obtained via DeKalb County Superior Court records
Share

This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA — A personal injury attorney is suing the City Schools of Decatur over its response to his public records request for information about the school district’s diversity initiatives.

That attorney, Charles Scholle, also is representing himself in the lawsuit he filed in DeKalb County Superior Court on April 29. Scholle declined to comment when contacted by Decaturish. City Schools of Decatur declined comment, citing pending litigation.

Scholle’s suit is the latest litigation facing the school district. CSD also faces four federal lawsuits, all of which were filed while David Dude was the district’s superintendent. Dude left the district following a series of investigative stories by Decaturish into the allegations raised in one of those lawsuits. Scholle’s lawsuit was filed two days after the district announced Dude’s departure, and it makes several allegations against the school district.

“Since late 2020, the Defendant CSD has been a Defendant in five separate civil rights lawsuits (one of which included complaints that CSD violated of the Georgia Open Records Act), several ethics complaints by high ranking school administrators (including the superintendent), two separate investigations of the district superintendent (who later was fired), whistleblower complaints, allegations of coverups, allegations of financial improprieties and malfeasance, allegations of racial grade fixing and numerous other scandals,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says that on Jan. 3, Scholle requested records related to the district’s employee “equity” “diversity”, and “unconscious bias” training curriculum.

The lawsuit says all the courses were produced and taught by the Pacific Education Group, a company based in San Francisco California. The lawsuit claims CSD has paid the company more than $150,000 in the past 18 months.

“Plaintiff requested copies of the training materials and curriculum, as well as documents detailing CSD’s expenditures therefor,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says CSD took two weeks to respond to the request instead of the three days required by law.

In its response, the school district told Scholle “some of the requested ‘curriculum’ documents may be exempt from disclosure as they may constitute proprietary information or trade secrets.”

The school district’s attorney eventually allowed Scholle to view the records at her office using a jump drive installed on the attorney’s laptop. But the attorney prohibited Scholle from making any copies, the lawsuit says.

“Such ‘access’ did not allow Plaintiff to reasonably review the information, as there were over 1,000 pages of documents, many with elaborate surveys, graphics, statistics, academic studies, scientific data and charts,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit contends that CSD “unlawfully refused to provide electronic copies of public records.”

Scholle is asking a judge to force CSD to provide the records and pay his fees for filing the lawsuit.

CSD has filed a response denying the allegations and requesting a judge dismiss the plaintiff’s complaint.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus