Le Petit Marche temporarily closed due to renovations, plans to reopen later this month

Atlanta, GA — Le Petit Marche in Kirkwood is temporarily closed due to renovations and the owners plan to open back up later this month.

Osiris Ballard and Anthony Sanders, who own the Atlanta Breakfast Club, took over ownership of the Kirkwood breakfast and brunch spot in April.

“After purchasing the business, we saw some things as a restaurant group we could improve on,” Ballard said. “Creating an efficient process of getting the food out to our guests quickly while ensuring the work environment has a smooth flow for our team members and their wellbeing.”

The bathrooms are being updated to be more user-friendly and touchless, given the COVID-19 pandemic. The kitchen equipment has been updated. The dining room was closed when Ballard and Sanders bought the restaurant so they have added tables and made some changes to the flooring, Ballard said.

“After being temporarily closed for some time, our plan and the goal will be to have Le Petit Marche opened this month of June,” Ballard said. “We have experienced delays in delivery of equipment and shortages in supplies and materials being on backorder as most have in this market. Nonetheless, we are working through it all, and we look forward to bringing back to Kirkwood a more extensive and brighter experience for all Kirkwoodians and everyone to enjoy.”

The group still plans to keep Le Petit Marche. Former owner Marchet Sparks previously said she’s known the Atlanta Breakfast Club owners for a long time and she asked if they’d be interested in filling the void her restaurant would leave behind in Kirkwood. They said they weren’t interested in replacing her restaurant with theirs, but said they would like to buy the restaurant and keep everything exactly the way it is, Decaturish previously reported.

“They’re going to be taking over operations and keeping the dream alive,” Sparks previously said. “Your favorites will remain, the plates will still be chipped, the chairs will still be mismatched, the vibe will still be funk and fun and family-filled.”

Sparks would be retained as a “brand ambassador” and she would still be around the restaurant.

“Le Petit will remain the same with some enhancements to ensure that our guests, as we have done at other locations we operate, have the best dining experience possible,” Ballard said. “We will be adding an expanded beverage program for a complete dining experience. The menu will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, and some evening options and remain as it has been with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to enhance the quality for our guests and the culinary experience for our team.”

