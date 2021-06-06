LOADING

Man loses leg trying to board moving train in Decatur

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 6, 2021
The approximate location of the scene where a man lost his leg in Decatur. Image obtained via Google maps.
Decatur, GA — A man lost a leg trying to board a moving train in Decatur.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said the incident occurred on June 5. Police responded to the railroad crossing at East Trinity Place and East College Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

“The investigation into the event determined an adult male attempted to board a moving train,” Bender said. “While doing so, the male fell and one of his legs was severed. The male was conscious and alert and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

