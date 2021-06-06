Man loses leg trying to board moving train in Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA — A man lost a leg trying to board a moving train in Decatur.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said the incident occurred on June 5. Police responded to the railroad crossing at East Trinity Place and East College Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

“The investigation into the event determined an adult male attempted to board a moving train,” Bender said. “While doing so, the male fell and one of his legs was severed. The male was conscious and alert and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

