Michael C. Carlos Museum offers ‘Free admission for daddies who love mummies!’

Decaturish.com Jun 15, 2021
Photo provided by Carlos Museum
Decatur, GA – The Michael C. Carlos Museum is open and excited to welcome the Decatur community, and as a special treat for Father’s Day weekend, the museum is offering free admission to all dads this Sunday, June 20, a press release announced.

“Summer is the perfect time to stop by to see the exhibition, Avatars of Vishnu which was recently extended to July 18,” the press release says. “Visit the Carlos Museum any Friday this summer before August 13, and receive free admission. As a reminder, Carlos Museum members are always free.”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum galleries, Museum Bookshop, and Ebrik Coffee Room are open to Emory students, faculty, staff, and the public with a reservation.

Museum hours

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check the museum website for more details about making a reservation and preparing to visit.

Museum Bookshop

The Museum bookshop is also open during weekends this summer. For more details, visit https://carlos.emory.edu/museum-bookshop.

Ebrik Coffee Room

Coffee, pastries, and snacks are served to-go at Ebrik Coffee Room on the third floor, Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Be sure to make your reservations in advance here: https://carlos.emory.edu/welcome-back.

