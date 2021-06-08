LOADING

Type to search

NaanStop offering family meals with a portion of sales going to Winnona Park Elementary

Decatur Food

NaanStop offering family meals with a portion of sales going to Winnona Park Elementary

Decaturish.com Jun 8, 2021
Realtor Greg Kodesh, left, and Neal Idnani, right. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

Decatur, GA — NaanStop, a family-owned Indian restaurant, is offering full meals that can be ordered and ready for pickup on June 10. Twenty percent of the sales will be donated to Winnona Park Elementary PTA and matched by Greg Kodesh Realty.

The meals include two entrées, fresh baked naan, handmade samosas, basmati rice and chutneys, and feeds up to 4 people. Orders must be placed before 5pm on Wednesday, June 9 and they will be available for pickup Thursday, June 10, from 5p to 5:45pm.

To view the full menu and place your order, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus