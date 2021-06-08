NaanStop offering family meals with a portion of sales going to Winnona Park Elementary

Share









Decatur, GA — NaanStop, a family-owned Indian restaurant, is offering full meals that can be ordered and ready for pickup on June 10. Twenty percent of the sales will be donated to Winnona Park Elementary PTA and matched by Greg Kodesh Realty.

The meals include two entrées, fresh baked naan, handmade samosas, basmati rice and chutneys, and feeds up to 4 people. Orders must be placed before 5pm on Wednesday, June 9 and they will be available for pickup Thursday, June 10, from 5p to 5:45pm.

To view the full menu and place your order, click here.

