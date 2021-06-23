LOADING

Report: Girl last seen in DeKalb County located, Texas man now faces charges

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 23, 2021
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — A 14-year-old Snellville girl last seen in DeKalb County has been located and will be returning to Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

DeKalb County Police announced in May that they were looking for the 14-year-old, who was considered a runaway. Decaturish is not naming her because she is the victim of a sex crime.

“Authorities arrested Robert David Fyke on June 18 in Lubbock, Texas, where he lives. According to investigators, the 33-year-old picked up a ‘Jane Doe,’ later identified in court documents as [the missing girl], from her parents’ home and drove her to Texas.”

To read the full story, click here.

