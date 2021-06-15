LOADING

Type to search

State Sen. Elena Parent, experts hosting Redistricting 201 virtual town hall

Metro ATL Trending

State Sen. Elena Parent, experts hosting Redistricting 201 virtual town hall

Zoe Seiler Jun 15, 2021
Photo from Sen. Parent's Facebook page.
Share

Atlanta, GA — State Sen. Elena Parent is hosting a virtual event on Tuesday, June 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the redistricting process.

To register to attend the event, click here.

Parent will be joined by former gubernatorial candidate and lawyer Jason Carter; lawyer and redistricting expert Emmet Bondurant; and representatives from the National Redistricting Foundation and the Brennan Center who will offer their knowledge and expertise and answer questions.
This event, Redistricting 201, follows the Redistricting 101 event Parent previously held with state Sen. Michelle Au. At that event, the senators were joined by University of Georgia professor and redistricting expert Charles Bullock and discussed the process, answered questions and provided information to prepare Georgians for what comes next.
In the coming months, Georgia lawmakers will start to redraw the lines of the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process happens every 10 years and will help determine control of the state government and its policies for at least the next decade, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Additionally, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The state House Legislative and Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hold a joint virtual town hall hearing via Zoom, according to a Facebook post from Parent.

Registration in advance is required to attend the event. To register, click here.

To watch the live stream of the town hall, click here.

During this town hall members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding Georgia’s reapportionment process. Georgians may provide testimony during the virtual hearing and each speaker will be given two to five minutes each.

The virtual town hall is part of a series of joint town hall hearings across the state.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus