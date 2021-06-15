State Sen. Elena Parent, experts hosting Redistricting 201 virtual town hall

Share









Atlanta, GA — State Sen. Elena Parent is hosting a virtual event on Tuesday, June 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the redistricting process. To register to attend the event, click here. Parent will be joined by former gubernatorial candidate and lawyer Jason Carter; lawyer and redistricting expert Emmet Bondurant; and representatives from the National Redistricting Foundation and the Brennan Center who will offer their knowledge and expertise and answer questions.

This event, Redistricting 201, follows the Redistricting 101 event Parent previously held with state Sen. Michelle Au. At that event, the senators were joined by University of Georgia professor and redistricting expert Charles Bullock and discussed the process, answered questions and provided information to prepare Georgians for what comes next.

In the coming months, Georgia lawmakers will start to redraw the lines of the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process happens every 10 years and will help determine control of the state government and its policies for at least the next decade, according to the Georgia Recorder

Additionally, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The state House Legislative and Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hold a joint virtual town hall hearing via Zoom, according to a Facebook post from Parent.

Registration in advance is required to attend the event. To register, click here. To watch the live stream of the town hall, click here.

During this town hall members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding Georgia’s reapportionment process. Georgians may provide testimony during the virtual hearing and each speaker will be given two to five minutes each.

The virtual town hall is part of a series of joint town hall hearings across the state.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.