State Sen. Elena Parent, experts hosting Redistricting 201 virtual town hall

State Sen. Elena Parent, experts hosting Redistricting 201 virtual town hallPhoto from Sen. Parent's Facebook page.
Atlanta, GA — State Sen. Elena Parent is hosting a virtual event on Tuesday, June 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the redistricting process.
To register to attend the event, click here.
Additionally, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The state House Legislative and Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hold a joint virtual town hall hearing via Zoom, according to a Facebook post from Parent.
Registration in advance is required to attend the event. To register, click here.
To watch the live stream of the town hall, click here.
During this town hall members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding Georgia’s reapportionment process. Georgians may provide testimony during the virtual hearing and each speaker will be given two to five minutes each.
The virtual town hall is part of a series of joint town hall hearings across the state.
