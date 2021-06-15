StoryWalk® arrives at Mason Mill Park

Share









DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with DeKalb’s Roads and Drainage Division and the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, has successfully installed two StoryWalks® and a story scavenger hunt located in the Mason Mill Park, 1346 McConnell Drive in Decatur, a press release announced.

For DeKalb County families looking for socially distanced, self-guided activities, Mason Mill Park is a place to start. The community can enjoy two StoryWalks® that will include picture books installed on signposts along popular walking routes throughout the park and engage in a story scavenger hunt filled with rhyming riddles, the press release says.

The press release says these activities are a way for participants of all ages to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise as they walk to each reading stations while enjoying the beauty of the park.

Jennifer McLaurin, environmental project coordinator, installed the StoryWalk® featuring the book “All the Way to the Ocean” by author Joel Harper. This story follows two friends that go on an adventure to find the relationship between our county’s storm drains and the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers. The StoryWalk® begins just after crossing the PATH railroad bridge.

“It is essential for our community to become educated on the importance of keeping our environment clean and safe for future generations,” McLaurin said.

Amy Witcher, DeKalb librarian, installed the second StoryWalk® featuring the book, “Winged Wonders” by author Meeg Pincus. This story answers the question of how the world solved the mystery of monarch butterflies’ migration. The StoryWalk® begins at the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, located at 1282 McConnell Dr., Decatur, GA 30033.

This StoryWalk® connects the library to the Mason Mill playground on a short, forested trail. Each stop along the way includes a nature fact or call to action from DeKalb Park Naturalis, Jonah McDonald.

“Come enjoy nature, while reading this engaging non-fiction book that reminds readers that just as a team of people worked together over many years to solve the migration mystery, today each one of us can help save the population of Monarch butterflies for years to come, Witcher said.

The third self-guided activity is a story scavenger hunt, designed by Witcher and McDondald. Patrons can take a mile-long walk around the park on an exciting quest to solve 14 rhyming riddles featuring the book, “Bird Watch,” by author Christie Matheson,” the press release says.

The StoryWalk® starts at the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library. Patrons will receive a prize upon completion, while supplies last.

“We are excited to invite the public to experience Mason Mill Park in new ways through our story-based programs,” McDonald said. “Participants can practice reading, learn about nature, and have fun as a family. What a great way to spend an afternoon in the park!”

For more information, contact Jonah McDonald, parks ranger, at dekalbnaturalist@dekalbcountyga.gov.

