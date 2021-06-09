LOADING

Tree down on Clairemont Avenue, power out for dozens of residents

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 9, 2021
Photo obtained via Decatur Police
Decatur, GA — A downed tree caused traffic delays in Decatur on Wednesday morning, June 9.

“Clairemont Avenue at Maediris Drive is currently shutdown in both directions due to a tree and wires down,” the Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Georgia Power reported that there were 85 residents without power in that location. Estimated restoration time was 8:30 a.m.

