Tree down on Clairemont Avenue, power out for dozens of residents

Share









Decatur, GA — A downed tree caused traffic delays in Decatur on Wednesday morning, June 9.

“Clairemont Avenue at Maediris Drive is currently shutdown in both directions due to a tree and wires down,” the Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Georgia Power reported that there were 85 residents without power in that location. Estimated restoration time was 8:30 a.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.