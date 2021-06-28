LOADING

Tucker Observer: Clarkston holds Juneteenth celebration; Tucker fireworks planned

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 28, 2021
Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks, second from left, dances with members of Manga African Dance during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker, GA — Here’s a look at the latest news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

(PHOTOS) Clarkston holds Juneteenth celebration

Fashion designer LaToya Patton, co-owner of ‘Nubian Gods Fashion Designers’ at her vendor table during the city of Clarkston Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Clarkston, GA — On June 26, the city of Clarkston held its Juneteenth celebration a week late after rain caused the city to cancel the original June 19 date.

The delayed celebration was held at Milam Park and featured African dance and drumming, spoken word and song, vendors and food.

Tucker planning fireworks display on July 3

Photo by Dean Hesse

Tucker, GA —The city of Tucker invites the public to visit Main Street on July 3 for a fireworks show.

“Holiday revelers will be back on Tucker’s Main Street on July 3 for the City’s annual Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular sponsored by Discover DeKalb and Jacobs,” the announcement from the city says. “The event will feature a trio of live cover bands, a food truck alley, a t-shirt giveaway and, of course, Tucker’s most stunning pyrotechnics show.”

LifeLine Animal Project shelters reach full capacity for first time since start of pandemic

Photo provided by LifeLine

Atlanta, GA — For the first time in over a year, LifeLine Animal Project’s Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services shelters are full, a press release says. In the span of just one week (June 10 -16) more than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services.

As a result, the organization is putting out an emergency plea to find homes for 250 pets in five days and offering fee-waived adoptions on all pets from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27. All adopted pets will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, a $300+ value, at no additional cost.

City of Stone Mountain provides updates on Independence Day celebration at park

City of Stone Mountain seal on the historic railroad depot. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Stone Mountain, GA — One of Georgia’s largest Independence Day celebrations will take place at Stone Mountain Park.

For residents of the nearby city of Stone Mountain, that will mean having to work around the event. The park is a separate entity from the city of Stone Mountain.

City officials updated residents on the city’s plans for dealing with the celebration.

Refuge Coffee in Clarkston hosts World Refugee Day

Clarkston resident Eyelachew Desto poses in the photo booth during World Refugee Day at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston on Sunday, June 27. Originally from Ethiopia, Desto said he became a U.S. citizen two months ago. Photo by Dean Hesse

Clarkston, GA — World Refugee Day was celebrated on June 27 at Refuge Coffee Co. in Clarkston. The event originally scheduled for June 20 was postponed a week due to weather.

Jim Neal, chair of the Coalition of Refugee Service Agencies said, “We are having a World Refugee Day celebration today as part of our mission to highlight and celebrate the contributions of refugees in Georgia.”

The Tucker Observer is a new community news website owned by Decaturish.comWe provide locally sourced news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

For more Tucker news, follow us on Facebook by clicking here. Follow us on Twitter by clicking here

