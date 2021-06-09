Tucker Observer: Developer withdraws application, Chick-fil-A seeks new location

Share









Tucker, GA — Here’s a look at the latest news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com covering Tucker, Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

Developer withdraws application to build on Heritage Golf Links land

Tucker, GA — The development of Heritage Golf Links is in limbo after Lennar Homes withdrew its application to build hundreds of housing units on land spanning both DeKalb and Gwinnett County. Heritage Golf Links is a 27-hole golf course near Britt Road and Norcross Tucker Road.

Tucker Development of Planning and Zoning Courtney Smith confirmed Lennar’s withdrawal.

In an email, Smith wrote, “After speaking with Lennar and their representatives pertaining to the recent inactivity of their rezoning application, they have decided to withdraw. This can be done administratively as the case has not been advertised. Please note that there is no minimum time period in which they or another developer would have to wait before submitting/resubmitting an application.”

To read the full story, click here.

Chick-fil-A seeks new location, residents seek traffic solutions and diversity

Tucker, GA — Residents of Tucker may soon eat more chicken at a new Chick-fil-A on Hugh Howell Road, just blocks from the current location. About 25 residents of Rosser Terrace and surrounding streets met on May 25 when Chick-fil-A held a public participation meeting at the proposed site, 4435 Hugh Howell Road.

Bridgette Ganter of Bowman Consulting presented a site plan for a 4,978-sq. ft. restaurant with a dual lane drive-thru design “to serve guests as safely and efficiently as possible.” She said during the pandemic, the drive thru option at Chick-fil-A became more popular, causing the redesign of many properties.

“They’re looking for additional land to put new Chick-fil-As on so that they can have this configuration,” said Ganter. “If you’ve been to a Chick-fil-A recently, you’ve noticed there are multiple lanes, teams at the order point and teams at the pick-up point so nothing is done sequentially.”

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb CEO announces plan to spend millions on crime prevention

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond this week announced a multi-million dollar plan to reduce crime in the county.

“This funding will allow us to proactively work to mitigate the growing crisis of homicides and violent crimes in metro Atlanta and holistically address the root causes and effects of crime throughout DeKalb County,” Thurmond said.

The plan has been given to the County Commission for their consideration. The county plans to use $11.5 million of the $73 million it received from the American Rescue Plan to implement new crime prevention and intervention strategies.

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston City Council plans to resume in-person meetings soon

Clarkston, GA — After months of meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkston’s City Council tentatively plans to hold its first in-person meeting on July 27.

City Manager Robin Gomez discussed the city’s plans at the City Council’s May 25 work session.

“The COVID-19 data has shown improvements,” Gomez said. “The positivity rate has declined. Half of our city staff has been vaccinated. We will still have that Zoom functionality.”

To read the full story, click here.

New restaurant-lounge with live jazz coming to Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain, GA — A couple with deep ties to Stone Mountain plan to open a new restaurant and lounge featuring live jazz in the former home of the Old Stone Mountain Post Office.

Lorenzo and Shemeka Maddox will debut The Mailroom Lounge on East Mountain Street this fall.

“It’s a place for good vibes, good food and good fun,” Shemeka told The Tucker Observer.

To read the full story, click here.

Shawn Woods, CEO of film equipment rental company, running for Tucker City Council

Tucker, GA — Another candidate has announced a run for Tucker City Council.

Shawn Woods, the CEO of a film equipment rental company, is running for Tucker City Council, District 1, Post 2. That seat is currently vacant and was held by Bill Rosenfeld, who passed away earlier this year. He joins Imani Barnes, an Emory University research scientist, a community educator and PhD candidate in public health who is running for Tucker City Council, District 2, Post 1. That seat is currently occupied by Matt Robbins.

In his announcement, Woods said, “Tucker is a beautiful city, budding with ambitious businesses, vibrant communities and the best residents! I am dedicated to serving this community and excited for the opportunity to be the voice for the great people of Tucker.”

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) City of Tucker dedicates Rosenfeld Park to memory of late councilmember

Tucker, GA — On Friday, May 28, 2021, City of Tucker Parks & Recreation Department dedicated the former Smoke Rise Bath and Racquet Club as Rosenfeld Park during a ceremony and plaque unveiling attended by city, county and state officials along with members of the Rosenfeld family and the community.

A founding member of Tucker’s City Council, Rosenfeld died unexpectedly in January.

On Feb. 8, Tucker’s Mayor and City Council voted unanimously to name Rosenfeld Park in his honor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said, “We want to remember Bill not because he was perfect but because he lived a life that was an example for us that we can aspire to.”

To see more photos, click here.

(PHOTOS) Tucker pools open for the summer

Tucker, GA — City of Tucker pools opened for the summer swim season on Saturday, May 29. Opening day weather was on the cool side, but that did not deter those ready to get a jump on summer with a dip in the pool.

City of Tucker operates two outdoor pools, Kelley Cofer Pool at 4259 N. Park Drive and Rosenfeld Pool at 2088 Glacier Drive.

To see more photos, click here.

Stone Mountain City Council sets tentative millage rate, moves forward on park upgrades

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council at its June 1 meeting set a tentative millage rate and gave the OK to move forward on some overdue repairs to city parks.

The City Council set the tentative millage rate at 20 mills, the same rate as last year. But City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said she hopes the final adjusted rate will be less. Under Georgia law, a public hearing is required even if the millage rate does not change because the increase in property values mean higher taxes.

“Citizens see an increase as an increase,” she said during the meeting.

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) The Tucker Farmers Market returns

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Farmers Market is back for in person shopping every Thursday through December from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker, next door to the Tucker Recreation Center.

Market manager Nancy Qarmout said for now masks are required and there is also an online option to purchase from vendors for delivery, and drive through, walk/up pickup at the market. To order online and find out more, visit: tuckerfarmersmarket.com.

To see more photos, click here.

Bookstore and wine bar The Vibrary will have grand opening in Stone Mountain on July 16

Stone Mountain, GA — Bookstore and wine bar The Vibrary is slated to open at 970 Main Street on July 16.

The unique new business slated for Stone Mountain Village will feature book signings, book clubs and wine tastings.

“We’ve been working hard to get out the kinks and make sure the VIBE is exceptional for you when you visit us,” Vibrary announced. “Now we must CELEBRATE! Come out and join us! Remember, the Ann Key Memorial Foundation gives scholarships to graduating public high school seniors in Dekalb County, and it receives 10% of the proceeds!”

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston City Council sets tentative millage rate, discusses American Rescue Plan funding

Clarkston, GA — The Clarkston City Council, at its June 1 regular meeting, adopted a tentative millage rate of 15.89 mills, which is the same rate the city has had since 2016. The rate would in effect result in a 9.16% tax increase due to increased property values, City Manager Robin Gomez said.

That rate will be advertised for the three public hearings on the millage rate, but the rate will likely decrease. The preliminary tax digest the city received from DeKalb County also included the rollback millage rate, which is the rate at which Clarkston would receive the same amount of revenue as it did in the previous year.

The rollback millage rate is 14.557 mills and would be an 8.4% reduction of the city’s millage rate.

To read the full story, click here.

Ain’t no mountain high enough to keep Tucker’s Class of 1970 from 50th reunion

Tucker, GA — Tucker High School Class of 1970 never got the 50th reunion they worked hard to plan in 2020. So they did what anyone who graduated high school during one of the most tumultuous times in United States history would do: They planned another one.

The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to stop them, according to Thomas Routson.

“Older people who have lived through all this history tend not to get so upset at stuff. We’ve been through Vietnam, the threat of nuclear war, a war in Iraqi, fear of terrorism and an economy that’s been up and down,” said Routson, who has attended every class reunion since 1975.

To read the full story, click here.

‘Holistic boutique’ Village Gemz opens in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain, GA — Local artisans get the spotlight with the opening of a new retail shop in Stone Mountain called Village Gemz.

The store, which offers handmade jewelry, t-shirts, crystals and bath and body products, opened in the former Silver Talisman space on Main Street in April.

“It was one of those places that called to me personally,” owner Jasmine Little told The Tucker Observer.

To read the full story, click here.

Stone Mountain 11-year old raises money for child medical grants

Stone Mountain, GA — An 11-year-old Stone Mountain boy with a rare medical condition is raising money to help other children in need.

“Kin, a 11-year old from Stone Mountain is participating and serving as an ambassador for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) “Steppin’ Up for Kids” fundraiser, a ‘get moving’ national initiative in June that encourages people to engage in healthy lifestyles while raising funds for medical grants for kids in Georgia and across the U.S,” a press release says. “Kin was born with a rare and complex health condition called Cloacal exstrophy (OEIS Syndrome). It is comprised of combination of defects resulting in a need for AFO’s, forearm crutches and consistent catheterization.”

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) DeKalb County holds food distribution and vaccination event

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County provided residents age 12 and over the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination during its monthly drive-thru food distribution event held at locations in Clarkston, greater Decatur, Doraville and Stonecrest on Saturday, June 5.

3,700 COVID-19 Care Baskets consisting of one 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables, one dozen eggs and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available to residents who desired one.

To see more photos, click here.

Vendor drama threatens to overshadow Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth Celebration

Stone Mountain, GA — A controversy over vendors is undermining Stone Mountain’s Juneteenth Celebration.

The controversy came to a head at a June 7 special called Stone Mountain City Council meeting. During an update about the June 19 celebration, Councilmember Clint Monroe pressed members of the city’s Juneteenth Event Committee about denying a vendor permit to the Stone Mountain Action Coalition, a group that is advocating for removing Confederate symbols at Stone Mountain Park.

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) The return of the Stone Mountain Farmers Market

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is back. The first market of the 2021 season and the first since 2019 was held on Tuesday, June 8. Market manager Kim Cumbie said visitors can expect to see the return of familiar favorites along with some new vendors. There will be giveaways and live music as well.

Also back are the Georgia Fresh for Less SNAP/EBT Double Your Dollars Program and the Loyalty Shopper Program

Stone Mountain Farmers Market is held every Tuesday 4-7 p.m., rain or shine, through Aug. 31 in the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street in Stone Mountain Village.

To see more photos, click here.

