Tucker Observer: Stone Mountain celebrates Juneteenth; driver accused of DUI

Tucker, GA — Here’s a look at the latest news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish.com covering Tucker, Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain hosts first official Juneteenth celebration

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain hosted its first official Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, after the City Council approved Juneteenth as a commemorative holiday last year. The June 19 event featured fireworks, dancers, local vendors and speeches from local officials.

City Councilmember Jasmine Little sponsored the resolution of the holiday.

“We’re looking at the new vibe of what we’re doing and what we’re bringing to the world and not being what we’ve always seemed like in the past,” she said at a council work session on Tuesday, March 16.

Driver who struck and killed pedestrian on Brockett Road accused of DUI, turns himself in

Tucker, GA — The driver who struck and killed Kuldip Kaur on June 10 has turned himself in to police and faces a charge of driving under the influence.

Driver Jonathan Bain on June 10 was transported to a hospital following the crash. He turned himself in on June 21.

“He is charged with DUI, failure to maintain, homicide by vehicle in the first degree and reckless driving,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Community members gathered at Brockett Rd in Tucker on Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of Kaur, 56.

Clarkston hosts webinar to discuss the history, significance of Juneteenth

Clarkston, GA — Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when the last African American slaves held in Confederate states were freed. The holiday has been observed since 1866 and the celebrations are continuing in DeKalb County this year.

The city of Clarkston began the celebration with a webinar on Monday, June 14, which featured a panel moderated by Mayor Beverly Burks to discuss the significance and history of Juneteenth.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the immediate impact was small due to Confederate slave owners not being compelled to observe the Union authority, Many African Americans continued to be slaves until Union armies gradually made their way across the South to enforce Lincoln’s order, according to Juneteenth Atlanta.

DeKalb Board of Education announces there will be no increase in millage rate

DeKalb County, GA — In a press release June 8, the DeKalb Board of Education seemed to be considering a tentative millage increase of 1.721 mills; however, it was announced at the meeting that the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022 would remain at 23.08.

“The increase referred to in the press release is how much the district is above the ‘Rollback Rate.’ The notice is legally required to be worded this way,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “The rollback rate is how much the district would have to lower the millage rate to not increase taxes because of reassessment.”

Stone Mountain City Council narrowly rejects resolution to reinstate Juneteenth vendor

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain Juneteenth Festival will go on without the Stone Mountain Action Coalition as a vendor.

The City Council during a special called meeting on June 15 voted 4-3 against a resolution that would’ve reinstated the group after its application was rejected by the city’s Juneteenth Event Committee. The committee rejected the application, citing a rule against “political” vendors. Stone Mountain Action Coalition is a group that is advocating for removing Confederate symbols at Stone Mountain Park.

Mayor Patricia Wheeler cast the tie-breaking vote against the resolution submitted by Councilmember Clint Monroe.

Tucker approves townhomes in Northlake, proposes tax increase

Tucker, GA — Tucker City Council meetings are still being streamed online, but the June 14 meeting was the first with all council members together in person since March 2020.

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to allow zoning for an 80-unit rental townhome development on Northlake Parkway at the June 14 meeting.

Developer Steve R. Martin, owner of SDM Partners, agreed to all changes presented by city staff, including an on-site management office and six-foot privacy fence along the property line. The developer is required to install a Marta bus shelter on Northlake Parkway.

