Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 901,723 confirmed cases, 18,426 deaths

Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of June 23 has recorded 901,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,426 confirmed deaths. As of June 23, there have been 64,773 hospitalizations, 10,936 ICU admissions, 230,249 antigen positive cases, and 2,924 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County, there have been 59,145 cases and 986 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 84,024 cases and 1,350 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 22 deaths on June 23. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 18.7 deaths per day. On June 23, it was 11.7 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021

In DeKalb County the current two-week average of cases per 100,000 people is 34. Last Wednesday, it was 31 per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County. DeKalb County’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of June 23 is 1.3 percent. On June 16 it was 1.2 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 34 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of June 23. Last week, it was 31 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 1.3 percent. A week ago it was 1.2 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered about 8 million vaccines as of June 23.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

