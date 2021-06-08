What’s happening this week: A vigil, virtual conversations, tribute band performances

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County including a conversation series about discrimination among Black, transgender men, a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey, tribute band performances and a vigil in remembrance of the Pulse Night Club massacre. Here’s what is happening this week:

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

The Future State of Black LGBTQ+ Conversation Series

Atlanta Black Pride is hosting a virtual conversation series on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. to discuss discrimination among Black, transgender men. This conversation is an opportunity to educate and empower Black, trans men. The conversation will identify the issues among Black trans men and the responsibilities and how to end this discrimination for the future of Black, trans Men.

For more information, click here.

Virtual conversation with author Ashley C. Ford, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Decatur, virtually, on Wednesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. to join author Ashley C. Ford in conversation about her book “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir.” The event is hosted by Charis Books and More. This is a ticketed event and the tickets include a hardback copy of the book. Books can be picked up from Charis Books and More in Decatur or they can be shipped. Once tickets have been purchased, attendees will receive the Crowdcast password which will allow them to access the Crowdcast registration page.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Departure (The Journey Tribute Band) at 37 Main

Departure is performing on Friday, June 11, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The band has become the most respected Journey tribute band in the country. Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock band. The musicians pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Cruise In

Tucker Cruise In is a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show located on Main Street in Tucker. The event will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports. There is a nominal $5.00 registration fee to enter a car into judging.

For more information, click here.

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

The Atlanta Summer Beer Fest will be held at Historic 4th Ward Park on Saturday, June 12, from 4-8 p.m. The festival will have over 150 beers, featuring the local Atlanta Breweries, and breweries from all over the country. There will also be more than 25 wine options, ciders, mimosas and hard seltzers. Other fun attractions this year include live music and DJ Qtip on the main stage.

For more information, click here.

Drive In Movie in Tucker

The city of Tucker will host a movie night at the Rosenfeld Pool on Saturday, June 12, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Moviegoers will have the opportunity to watch Sandlot. The pool will have limited space and will be first come, first serve. Free popcorn will be served and the concession stand will be open for purchase.

For more information, click here.

5th Remembrance Vigil for the Pulse Night Club Massacre

The city of Atlanta LGBTQ Affairs department, Atlanta Pride Committee and AID Atlanta are hosting a remembrance vigil for the Pulse Night Club Massacre on Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m., at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta. Bring a mask and an outdoor chair or blanket to attend the event.

For more information, click here.

Electric Avenue at 37 Main

Electric Avenue is performing on Saturday, June 12, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Electric Avenue offers an 80’s MTV experience that is a fun and accurate tribute to the 1980s new wave and dance floor pop.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meetings on Tuesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education meets on Tuesday, June 8, for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees must register in advance for the meeting. To register, click here.

The Decatur City Commission will meet for a work session on Wednesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the 2020 and 2021 budgets. To register for the meeting, click here.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. This is the city’s first in person meeting.

The CSD Board of Education will also meet on Thursday, June 10, at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. for two public hearings on the taxpayer bill of rights. Both meetings will be held virtually. To access the first public hearing click here and to attend the second public hearing click here.

The Decatur Development Authorities and the Environmental Sustainability Board both meet on Friday, June 10, at 8 a.m. Both meetings will be held virtually. To attend the DDA meeting, click here and the link to the ESB meeting can be found here.

