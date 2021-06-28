What’s happening this week: Fourth of July festivities, story scavenger hunt, pub run

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County including a Fourth of July parade in Avondale Estates, fireworks in Decatur and surrounding cities, a story scavenger hunt and a pub run hosted by Fleet Feet Decatur and Mellow Mushroom Decatur. Here’s what is happening this week:

Story Scavenger Hunt

Visit the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library during its open hours to pick up instructions with clues that will help readers read through a story. The scavenger hunt is one story with 14 stops and a walking quest that is about one mile in length. The hunt begins and ends at the library with the option to choose a small completion prize, while supplies last. The library encourages participants to bring water, snacks and good walking shoes. The scavenger hunt will continue throughout the end of the month and end on July 31.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Town Green Groundbreaking in Avondale Estates

The city of Avondale Estates is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m. at the town green site located along Highway 278. The town green project includes the construction of a two-acre park and an interim solution that replaces the commercial development. The park will be located along Highway 278/ North Avondale Road between Oak and Lake Streets. In addition to the park, the city will address stormwater, reconnect the street network and generate a new focal point for the downtown, according to a press release from the city.

For more information, click here.

Wednesday Pub Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Wednesday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. for its pub run with Mellow Mushroom Decatur. Runners will meet at the store, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, and will walk to Mellow Mushroom up the street after the run. This week Fleet Feet is offering a PRR course overview and race prep tips. Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to the event for announcements and take off. On Wednesdays the store offers a three- and four-mile loop and is inclusive to all runners and walkers.

For more information, click here

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Stone Mountain Park is holding its Fantastic Fourth Celebration July 1-5, at 9:30 p.m. The extended fireworks celebration will take place immediately following the Lasershow Spectacular. The celebration will include family attractions and live entertainment. Reservations for the laser show are required.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectaular in Tucker

The city of Tucker is launching fireworks on Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. in downtown Tucker. The fireworks show will feature live bands and the traditional playing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.” The event is part of Tucker’s summer of fun which will wrap up on Aug. 3 with National Night Out hosted at Midvale Elementary School.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Parks and Recreation Pool Party

Join the city of Tucker’s Parks and Recreation department for its annual pool party for the Fourth of July. The pool party will be held on Sunday, July 4, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kelly Cofer Pool, 4259 N. Park Drive. The event will include music, free hotdogs, a watermelon eating contest and a cannonball contest.

For more information, click here.

Fourth of July in Avondale Estates

A community-led Fourth of July parade in Avondale Estates will be held on Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the DeKalb School of the Arts parking lot and follow the traditional route north on Clarendon Avenue. Fireworks will cap off the holiday that night at Lake Avondale at sundown.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks in Decatur

The city of Decatur will host its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at around 9 p.m. The fireworks will launch from the top of the DeKalb County Parking Deck and the community is encouraged to find a safe, socially distanced place to watch the 20-minute show. Streets in the fireworks fall-out zone will be closed.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain City Council is holding a public hearing on the city’s millage rate on Tuesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council meets on Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, for a public hearing and vote on the millage rate.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.