DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County including Clarkston’s Juneteenth celebration, a meet and greet with an Iditarod musher in Tucker and The Neon Queen performance at 37 Main Avondale. Here’s what is happening this week:

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Out Night at Georgia Aquarium

Atlanta Pride is hosting its first in-person event in over a year on Friday, June 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Georgia Aquarium. Guests will enjoy extended hours, exclusively for those over 21. This event is a different version of Atlanta Pride’s evening cocktail experience. The modified version will include three cocktails, dining options for purchase, and music.

The Neon Queen at 37 Main

The Neon Queen will hit the stage on Friday, June 25, at 9:30 p.m. for its 37 Main debut in Avondale Estates, 106 N Avondale Road. The Neon Queen’s high-energy show covers ABBA’s greatest hits with an 80’s synth-pop twist, bright lights, surprising modern pop mashups and powerful female-fronted vocals.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration

The city of Clarkston is hosting its Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milam Park. The event was rescheduled due to inclement weather last week. The event will be a time of celebration and remembrance to commemorate the ending of slavery and appreciate the African American experience. The event will feature food, music, storytelling, vendors, a kids corner, book giveaways and more.

Meet and Greet with Iditarod Musher in Tucker

Our Town DeKalb and Camp Woof are hosting a meet and greet with Tucker native Sean Underwood on Saturday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Camp Woof, 4341 Hugh Howell Road in Tucker. Underwood was a musher in the 2021 Iditarod. He and his team of six sled dogs travelled almost 1,000 miles through the Alaskan wilderness, finishing the course in 10 days.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, for public hearings, the regular meeting and a work session.

The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, June 25, at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The tree ordinance is on the agenda for the meeting.

The Tucker City Council meets for a work session on Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Avenue, Suite 350. The meeting will be hybrid with Zoom also available.

