What’s happening this week: Juneteenth events, school open houses, Pride 5K race

DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County including several Juneteenth events, enrollment open houses at City Schools of Decatur elementary schools, a Pride 5K race and other Pride events. Here’s what is happening this week:

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, June 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

City Schools of Decatur Open Houses

City Schools of Decatur is holding open houses this week to discuss enrollment. Superintendent Maggie Fehrman and the principals will meet with new and prospective families to give an overview of the enrollment process and what documents are need to enroll in CSD. All open houses begin at 5:30 p.m. The open house on Wednesday, June 16, will be at Clairemont Elementary, on Thursday it will be at Oakhurst Elementary and on Friday the open house will be at Westchester Elementary.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Evening for Equality

Georgia Equality will gather virtually for an Evening for Equality on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. The organization will recognize and celebrate the many victories helping advance fairness, safety and opportunity for the LGBTQ community and their allies. This year, U.S. Rep. Nikema Willams will be recognized for her commitment to advancing LGBTQ issues and building a progressive political movement that is inclusive. State Rep. Matthew Wilson, an openly gay elected official, will also be recognized for his commitment to advance LGBTQ issues at the state and local level.

DeKalb County Juneteenth Celebration

DeKalb County will commemorate Juneteenth at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at the bandstand on the Decatur Square. The is the first time Juneteenth will be observed as an official county holiday. Speakers will include Pastor Jeffree Fauntleroy of the House of Hope Atlanta; DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond; Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett; DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson; DeKalb NAACP president Teresa Hardy; and poet Hank Stewart. The event will also include music and refreshments. A COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit will be on site as well.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Virtual Show

The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will bring musical theater magic to homes as they sing showtunes. The event will be held on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed. This concert will feature songs from classic shows like “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Wiz,” and “Hello Dolly.” The chorus will also sing songs from other favorites like “Avenue Q” and “Once on This Island.”

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Juneteenth Celebration

Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is partnering with the city of Decatur to celebrate Juneteenth from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, on the Decatur Square. The themes of the event are “Liberate, Educate, Celebrate.” The day will include a youth art and mural project, vendors and music. On the one-year anniversary of the removal of the confederate monument in Decatur, advocates and activists from around Georgia will share stories and lessons from their organizing to remove symbols of white supremacy in their local communities.

Clarkston Juneteenth Celebration

The city of Clarkston is hosting its first Juneteenth observance from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Tahoe Village, 4600 E Ponce de Leon Ave. The event will be a time of celebration and remembrance to commemorate the ending of slavery and appreciate the African American experience. The event will feature food, music, storytelling, vendors, a kids corner, book giveaways and more.

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is hosting a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event includes music from Dia Scott, musical performances by students from the DeKalb School of the Arts, drumming, a dance class led by Ayesha from Dance Werk. There will be a Kiddie Korner with storytelling, coloring, toy drum making and education about Juneteenth. in front of Banjo Coffee and The Beer Growler. Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lionel Laratte, the city’s first and only Black commissioner, will speak at My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Other local businesses are also sponsoring the event.

Stone Mountain Juneteenth Festival

The city of Stone Mountain is hosting its first Juneteenth celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Stone Mountain Village. The festival comes after the city issued a proclamation last year making Juneteenth a holiday. The event will include fireworks, live music, dancers, drummers, vendors and a tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Atlanta Pride Run 5K

Front Runners Atlanta will welcome runners to Piedmont Park on Sunday, June 20, at 8 a.m. for the Atlanta Pride Run. The race will take place in person and virtually this year. The registration fee is $35. There will be no race day registrations this year and registration closes on June 19. Front Runners Atlanta is a running, walking, and social club for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Other Events

ROOTS Women’s League offers an eight-week slow pitch softball season on Friday nights at Kelley Cofer Park in Tucker. Registration for the season is open and those who register by Friday, July 23, will receive a free ROOTS League t-shirt. The registration fee is $80. The season funs from Aug. 6 through the end of October. Players can sign up as a team or a free agent. Free agents will be placed on a team.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates City Commission is holding a public hearing on the millage rate on Wednesday, June 16, at noon at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur City Commission is holding a retreat on Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center, 130 Clairemont Avenue.

The city of Stone Mountain is holding a virtual meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. to discuss the city’s comprehensive plan. The meeting will be held via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission is meeting on Monday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. for public hearings on the budget and millage rate. The board will also meet at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting. The Zoom links can be found on the city’s website.

