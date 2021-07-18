18th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling will be held on Saturday, July 31

Share









Atlanta, GA — The 18th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling will take place on Saturday, July 31, at Bessie Branham Park, rain or shine. The festival celebrates the historic and eclectic neighborhood of Kirkwood with a family-friendly event that features a 5K run, artist market and live music.

Entrance to the festival is free although the 5K race requires registration. The 5K run begins at 8 a.m. and Spring Fling is from noon to 8 p.m., according to a press release.

For more information about Spring Fling, click here.

The Spring Fling 5K is dog-friendly, stroller friendly, and kid friendly. The course is a fast and flat course that runs through the historic neighborhood. The race will begin and end near Dom Beijos. After the race, runners are invited to enjoy the festival. The packet pick up locations and the age groups and award categories can be found here.

The artisan market will feature work from local artists including photographers, painters, potters, glassmakers, jewelers and more. There will also be a diverse lineup of live music throughout the day and into the evening. The lineup includes:

– DJ Labonita

– Druid Hills Billys

– The New Replicas

– Parker Smith & The Bandwith

– Gritz & Jelly Butter

– Levi Ransom

– Anthony David

Additionally, the DeKalb County Board of Health will be on-site at the festival to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all who qualify.

The Festival will not directly sell alcohol, but a number of local businesses and restaurants are offering drink specials, including Dom Beijos, Kirkwood Market, and Taproom Coffee, according to the press release.

