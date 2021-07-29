Atlanta Mayor issues order requiring mask use in all indoor public spaces

Share









Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta is tightening up its COVID mitigation efforts in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant and unvaccinated people.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order. As of today, July 28, all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, must wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors.

The mayor says her executive order is in response to recent CDC guidance.

“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

To see the executive order, click here.

The city of Decatur recently allowed its mask mandate to lapse because COVID cases were falling. So far, the city has not announced plans to bring it back.