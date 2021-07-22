Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice to host unity in diversity celebration on Aug. 7

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice has rescheduled their Juneteenth celebration and announced “Unity in Diversity” celebration that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at several locations throughout Avondale Estates.

Avondale Estates Commissioner Lionel Laratte will speak and welcome visitors. The outdoor event will include live music by Dia Scott and the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, musical performances by students and alumni of DeKalb School of the Arts, and drumming, according to a press release. Live outdoor entertainment will be located outdoors at the restaurant My Parent’s Basement, 22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates. Bring your own chair, if needed.

There will be a kiddie korner in front of Banjo Coffee and the Beer Growler, 38 N. Avondale Road. It will provide storytelling, coloring, a drum making activity, meeting Laratte, and education about Juneteenth. Information about Juneteenth and the anti-racist activities of the AARJ will be provided by leaders of the organization. An 18-month wall calendar will also be available as a fundraiser for the AARJ. The calendar displays art from the winners of the AARJ’s Black History Month art contest.

1 Shot Wellness, 2711 E. College Ave., hopes to have vendors in front of their business. Voter Registration will be available as well.

Many local businesses are sponsoring the event including: 1 Shot Wellness, Avondale Pizza Cafe, Banjo Coffee, the Beer Growler, Edwin Jarvis, Kafenio, My Fair Sweets, My Parent’s Basement, Rising Son, Savage Pizza, Skip’s, and Southern Sweets Bakery.

“We encourage your support of those sponsors as well as all of the BIPOC owned businesses in Avondale Estates,” the press release says. “The BIPOC owned businesses include: 1 Shot Wellness, Allstate, Avondale Therapeutic Massage, Arepa Mia, Edwin Jarvis, Eclectic Hair Studio, Feather Nail Bar, Hemp Haven ATL, My Fair Sweets, Jac Liquor, the Lost Druid, Puff, Purple Corkscrew, P’s in the Pod, Savage Pizza, Stitch & Sew, Subway and Vietvana. If you are aware of another BIPOC owned business, please let AARJ leaders know.”

