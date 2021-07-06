Avondale Estates Arboretum Board, Garden Club seeking to purchase more granite tree markers

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Arboretum Board and the Avondale Estates Garden Club are working toward adding more granite markers identifying unique tree species and cultivars of trees have been placed. The groups placed markers throughout the city in the spring and are hoping to have 100 trees identified in the neighborhood arboretum.

In March, members of the Arboretum Board and the garden club placed 30 granite tree markers along the verges, the planting strip that’s between the street and sidewalk, on Laskeshore Drive, Clarendon Avenue and Wiltshire Drive.

The Avondale Estates City Commission created the Arboretum Board in May 2019 for the purpose of establishing an Avondale Neighborhood Arboretum that would serve as a tree museum. An arboretum is typically found in a botanical park or nature preserve and neighborhood arboreta encompass a community. It could include trees found in yards, city street verges and parks. The neighborhood arboretum gives residents the opportunity to live in the tree museum.

The placement of the granite markers in March was the first steps taken toward the establishment and accreditation of an Avondale Estates arboretum. The markers are 8-inch by 8-inch by 6-inch granite blocks that are engraved with the botanical name and common name of the tree, according to a previous announcement from the city.

The Arboretum Board is asking residents to help fund an additional 30 granite markers. The cost of each marker is $70. Anyone interested in purchasing a marker can make checks payable to the Avondale Estates Garden Club with a memo noting it is for the Avondale Estates Arboretum. Checks can be mailed to the garden club’s treasurer, Peg Wyse at 1 Lakeshore Plaza, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

Purchases can also be made through Paypal by sending $72.64 to the garden club using the email address aegardenclub1932@gmail.com and noting that the payment is for a granite tree marker for the Avondale Estates Arboretum. The garden club is asking for an extra $2.64 for Paypal payments to cover Paypal’s transaction fee.

