Avondale Estates needs volunteers for citywide yard sale

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — There has recently been discussion about bringing back the citywide yard sale to Avondale Estates, according to announcement from the city. The event took a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but if the tradition is to continue in 2021, volunteers willing to produce, promote and execute the event are needed.

The citywide yard sale was conceived of and led by dedicated and passionate volunteers with some coordination and administrative support for the city. In recent years, more than 70 homes have participated in the event that brings people in from other states and surrounding cities to look for a bargain on unique items, the announcement says.

The success of the yard sale is due to volunteer leadership. Former volunteers are available for consultation. Anyone interested in participating should contact City Clerk Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.